LIST | Lucas County, other district school start plans

Following a recommendation by the Lucas County Regional Health Board, some schools have shifted to all-virtual starts, while others have not.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many Lucas County districts have adjusted their school start plans in the wake of advice from the Lucas County Regional Health Board. We'll continue to keep this list updated as more information comes in. If you are a school official who needs your information added or updated, please email us at news@wtol.com or text your information to 419-248-1100.

ANTHONY WAYNE

Anthony Wayne School District leaders met Aug. 10 and agreed to keep with their plans to start the school year using a hybrid model of in-person and online classes. No decision was made on the fate of fall sports. Anthony Wayne will begin the school year on Aug. 27.

MAUMEE CITY SCHOOLS

Maumee City Schools has taken a major turn after first planning to go back in-person, five days a week. On Aug. 13, the district released a statement that said, in part:

"Lucas County Health Department recommendations made earlier today mean Maumee City Schools will begin the school year with virtual instruction."

Dr. Cramer has proposed to push the district's start date back until Sept. 8, in the hopes of giving parents time to adjust to these changes.

The letter released to parents said that a decision about sports is still in the works, and school leaders will follow the Ohio High School Athletic Association's guidance.

OREGON CITY SCHOOLS

Oregon City Schools plan to start the year fully remote when the school year begins on Aug. 24. The original plan was to start the year in a hybrid model, but school leaders made the decision to go virtual after the regional health board's recommendations.

The first full week of school will be used to acclimate students and parents to fully remote learning, with school officially starting the week of Aug. 31.

All fall sports and other extracurricular activities are also suspended until Oct. 1 at this time, according to a letter from Superintendent Hal Gregory.

The school says there will be no in-person learning before Oct. 15, with the possible exception being special needs students, preschool programs and Career Technology programs.

OTTAWA HILLS LOCAL SCHOOLS

Ottawa Hills Local Schools has changed the district's back-to-school plan.

Its school year will now start on Aug. 24 remotely, with a goal to start in-person learning by Sept. 8, five days a week.

Fall sports for Ottawa Hills will continue with proper OHSAA guidelines and procedures in place, according to Superintendent Adam Fineske.

SPRINGFIELD LOCAL SCHOOLS

Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved a plan on Aug. 7 to return to school remotely on Aug. 31. An optional, hybrid-style orientation will take place the week before to ready students for the virtual learning environment and distribute ChromeBooks to those who may need them. The fully-remote learning is expected to last until Oct. 1, with leaders meeting regularly with the TLCHD to determine a safe date to return to hybrid-style learning or whatever the best practice may be at that time.

SYLVANIA LOCAL SCHOOLS

The Sylvania school board has voted on a tentative plan to slowly bring the district's students back to the classroom.

The board voted to bring K-5 students back to the building on Sept. 14 under the district's "green" level. Students in grades 6-12 will also return on Sept. 14, but utilizing a hybrid system. At this time, it is unclear when the older students will return full time.

TOLEDO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Leaders with Toledo Public Schools had already decided last week that the district would start the school year virtually under a stoplight inspired, color-coded system. TPS leaders anticipate remaining under "Red Light" status and learning remotely for the entire first semester, although that could change.

The school year will start Sept. 8.

TOLEDO SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS

The school is tentatively poised to begin the school year in an all-virtual format on Aug. 31. The start date is pushed back a week from the original Aug. 24 date, though the school will not extend its calendar at the end of the school year. The last day of school remains May 26. TSA will evaluate the situation at the end of the first quarter to see if in-person learning can resume.

WASHINGTON LOCAL SCHOOLS

Leaders with Washington Local Schools announced the district would start the 2020 school year virtually. The school system had initially announced a hybrid model.

Today at a special meeting, the Lucas County Regional Board of Health made the recommendation of virtual learning and the suspension of interscholastic sports until October 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/BZwjSMGmK0 — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (@ToledoLucasHD) August 6, 2020

But not all districts in Lucas County are changing things up.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Central Catholic plans to go back all in-person, five days a week starting on Aug. 24.

ST. JOHN'S JESUIT

St. John's Jesuit High School is already back to in-person learning five days a week. So far, these plans have not been altered in light of the health board's vote.

ST. URSULA

St. Ursula is sticking with its initial plan to allow parents to choose whether their kids go in-person or stay remote, despite the board's recommendations.

The school says it's big enough to safely bring students back into the school with ensured social distancing and face masks for all while following daily sanitation and hygiene requirements.

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES

In-person education starting Aug. 21

NOTRE DAME ACADEMY

In-person education starting Aug. 31

OTHER AREA DISTRICT PLANS