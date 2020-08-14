Springfield football resumes practices; Jerry Bell era begins

After the district announced they were resuming fall sports, the Blue Devils were out on the field practicing for what will be a different season due to COVID-19.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Jerry Bell era is starting. Springfield football practiced today after the district made the decision to resume fall sports. Things look a little different with COVID-19 protocols, but the excitement is still there.

“It’s go time," said head coach Jerry Bell. "From here on out our focus is its business but we have to make sure we take care of our brothers.”

Today’s practice was filled with excitement but the clock is ticking. They don’t nearly have the time they're used to, to get their game plan in place. Scrimmaging other teams is not an option.

For Bell, Taking over a program and dealing with coronavirus safety protocols all at the same time has made for some unique challenges.

"I like where we are at but we could be so much farther than we are, just like everyone else,” said Bell. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love the pressure and love to compete under pressure.”

In a pre-practice speech, Coach Bell talked about the sacrifices his guys will have to make for the brotherhood. Protecting themselves from the virus to protect their season, and that doesn’t stop when practice ends. Their motivation is fueled by a simple saying.

“We talk about win the moment. The moment that you get to do anything in life you have to win that moment. That’s where we are at right now. We are ready to win the moment we are in,” said Bell. “It's for however long it is. We could be done tomorrow but we have the opportunity to play football.”