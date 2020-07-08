Springfield Local Schools to begin fully remote learning, with classes starting Aug. 31

During the week of Aug. 24, a hybrid model will be used for a voluntary orientation to help students get ready for virtual learning and receive ChromeBooks.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield Local Schools released an update today to families, regarding the district approval of a plan on how to begin the year following the Lucas County Regional Board of Health's recommendation for all schools in the county to start in a remote learning environment.

The Springfield Board of Education decided to follow this recommendation and approved a plan to begin fully online, with classes starting Aug. 31.

Remote learning is expected to run until Oct. 1.

An end date will be discussed regularly with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to determine when students can safely return to the building, with the possibility of the formerly-shared hybrid plan being used, or whatever the best guidance may be at the time. In the letter sent to families, Superintendent Matt Geha indicated that an eventual return to some form of in-person learning is anticipated at some time during the school year.

Students will be offered the voluntary opportunity to attend a hybrid-style orientation beginning Aug. 24. This orientation will involve two days in class following safety measures to help students adjust to a virtual learning environment and distribute ChromeBooks.

If students elect not to attend this orientation, families will be able to pick up ChromeBooks during other distribution dates or students may use their own personal computers.

Families will also be able to follow a fully remote model for the year through the Springfield Digital Academy. The deadline to register students for this option is 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.