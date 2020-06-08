Lucas Co. Regional Board of Health special meeting set to discuss back-to-school recommendations

One area school has already returned to in-person classes. TPS will begin with online learning, while Sylvania is planning on a hybrid model.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Kids are about to go from the playground back to the classroom.

But, some questions still remain for area families about where, and how, that process will take place.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has scheduled a special board meeting today, with the topic of recommendations for countywide back-to-school safety protocols on the agenda.

Many school districts already have plans in place.

Toledo Public Schools are already planning to start the school year virtually under a stoplight inspired, color-coded system. Beginning under "Red Light" status, TPS anticipates remaining under "Red Light" status and learning remotely for the entire first semester, although that could change.

Other districts, like Sylvania Schools, are following a similar stoplight/color-coded system and banking on starting in "Yellow", meaning hybrid on-campus and remote learning, beginning Aug. 18.

St. John's Jesuit High School is already back to in-person learning five days a week, having begun the semester on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Erie County Board of Health issued a recommendation for schools within their area to begin entirely online. Public school districts within Erie County agreed to start the year entirely remote, following the board's recommendation.

WTOL stopped by Olander Park on Wednesday ahead of the health department's meeting to talk to some parents and get a sense of how they're feeling right now.

"We had a really good conversation with our son and we're really trying to be honest and really be positive with him," Sylvania parent Schuyler Knackstedt said. "I think how we react to everything is really big on influencing on how he's going to respond going back to school."

Knackstedt believes that transparency is what will help her second grader be ready to learn, regardless of the setting. She says the teachers in his district have been great about communication.

Lou Merlo believes the socialization aspect of school is vital and would like to see schools open back up. Merlo was in the park, playing with his godson.

"Parents should make up their minds and do whatever they feel is best for their child. If they don't want their child back in school because they're afraid of the thing, which I can understand, then they should keep them home," Merlo said.

With coronavirus numbers fluctuating throughout spring and summer and a mask mandate in place, it has left a lot of unknowns, even though it's already August.

"Whatever the schools decide, I mean honestly at this point, you know, we're going to make it work," Knackstedt said. "The community has really come together. We've got groups, we have parents who have joined groups online, on Facebook, to help out."

WTOL will bring you the latest updates from today's Lucas County Regional Board of Health special meeting, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

