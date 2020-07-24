Springfield Local Schools release plans to return to school

More districts are releasing their back-to-school plans as the start date inches closer. Springfield Local Schools will use the hybrid plan.

HOLLAND, Ohio — A hybrid model is how students at Springfield Local Schools will return to class this August.

It's a model that Superintendent Matt Geha said will work to start the year, but is not set in stone.

"We are satisfied with this hybrid plan that we have, but please know we'd love to have everybody back. When we can do that safely, we will," Geha said.

In the district's hybrid model, students are split into two groups based off last names.

A through L will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. M through Z will attend school on Wednesday and Friday. Monday will be used as a remote learning day for all students.

The superintendent said staff will be in the school every day. That includes a new change for the nursing staff as well.

"Springfield Schools has also made the decision to put a nurse in every school for 100 % of the day. So that will help us with following all of these new health procedures and protocols," Geha said.

Other procedures and protocols include every student getting their temperature checked daily before entering a building.

Hallways will be one-way and lockers will not be used for students in grades 6-12.

"We will transport students kindergarten through eighth grade. We do not have transportation for our high school students. However we will shuttle high school students from Springfield High School to Penta Career Center and back in the afternoon," Geha said.

Another important note, as the district returns to school, Geha said putting a plan on paper is completely different than executing it in person.

He's asking families to be patient because there could be changes once the school year starts.