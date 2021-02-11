x
2021 Toledo, Ohio, General Election Results

The city of Toledo has a primary election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters will decide the Toledo mayor’s race and two city council races. Get real-time Toledo, Ohio, primary election results on Election Day Nov. 2.

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).

* Indicates an incumbent

Toledo Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Wade Kapszukiewicz (D)
0%
0%
0
Carty Finkbeiner (I)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Toledo City Council At-Large

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Tony Dia (R)
0%
0%
0
Mac Driscoll (D)
0%
0%
0
Michele Grim (D)
0%
0%
0
Nick Komives (D)
0%
0%
0
Cerssandra McPherson (D)
0%
0%
0
Katie Moline (D)
0%
0%
0
Ron Murphy (R)
0%
0%
0
Tim Ryan (R)
0%
0%
0
George Sarantou (R)
0%
0%
0
Harvey Savage Jr. (D)
0%
0%
0
Larry Sykes (D)
0%
0%
0
Tiffany Preston Whitman (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Issue 12 TARTA Sales Tax

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Issue 2 Imagination Station

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Issue 3 Toledo Zoo

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Issue 1 Lucas County 911

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Sylvania Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Katie Cappellini 
0%
0%
0
Craig Stough 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Issue 11 Sylvania Area Recreation

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Perrysburg Schools Board of Education

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Eric Benington 
0%
0%
0
David Desser 
0%
0%
0
Sue Larimer 
0%
0%
0
Laura Meinke 
0%
0%
0
Lori Reffert 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Bowling Green City Schools

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Lake Local Schools

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes  
0%
0%
0
No  
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

Monroe Mayor

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Robert Clark 
0%
0%
0
Devan Rucker 
0%
0%
0
Charles Toles 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 2:55:58 PM

More Elections