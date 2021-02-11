2021 Toledo, Ohio, General Election Results
Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
* Indicates an incumbent
Toledo MayorPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Wade Kapszukiewicz (D)
0%
0
Carty Finkbeiner (I)
0%
0
Toledo City Council At-LargePrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Tony Dia (R)
0%
0
Mac Driscoll (D)
0%
0
Michele Grim (D)
0%
0
Nick Komives (D)
0%
0
Cerssandra McPherson (D)
0%
0
Katie Moline (D)
0%
0
Ron Murphy (R)
0%
0
Tim Ryan (R)
0%
0
George Sarantou (R)
0%
0
Harvey Savage Jr. (D)
0%
0
Larry Sykes (D)
0%
0
Tiffany Preston Whitman (D)
0%
0
Issue 12 TARTA Sales TaxPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Issue 2 Imagination StationPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Issue 3 Toledo ZooPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Issue 1 Lucas County 911Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Sylvania MayorPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Katie Cappellini
0%
0
Craig Stough
0%
0
Issue 11 Sylvania Area RecreationPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Perrysburg Schools Board of EducationPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Eric Benington
0%
0
David Desser
0%
0
Sue Larimer
0%
0
Laura Meinke
0%
0
Lori Reffert
0%
0
Bowling Green City SchoolsPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Lake Local SchoolsPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Yes
0%
0
No
0%
0
Monroe MayorPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Robert Clark
0%
0
Devan Rucker
0%
0
Charles Toles
0%
0
