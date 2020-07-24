Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports in 2020

The OAC includes schools like Capital University, Muskingum University, Ohio Northern University, and Otterbein University.

The Ohio Athletic Conference, made up of NCAA Division III schools across the state, announced Friday it is postponing all sporting events through December 31, 2020 because of concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This affects the full seasons for the fall sports of cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

The conference said it is working to move the competition to the spring.

What that looks like is still unclear as the conference is discussing several models.

The winter sports of basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling will have competition postponed in 2020 but there are plans to resume in January 2021.

The OAC said it will work with student-athletes during the fall semester on conditioning and preparing to compete while following local health guidelines, CDC guidelines and NCAA criteria.

The OAC features the following ten schools: Baldwin Wallace University, Capital University, Heidelberg University, John Carroll University, Marietta College, the University of Mount Union, Muskingum University, Ohio Northern University, Otterbein University and Wilmington College.