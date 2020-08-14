Sylvania students K-5 to return in-person, 6-12 on hybrid schedule Sept. 14

The board voted on the return plan Thursday night, but made clear it is subject to change based on COVID-19 data in the community.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania school board has voted on a tentative plan to slowly bring the district's students back to the classroom.

Last week, district leaders announced that students would kick off the year remotely, which garnered a lot of push back from the community.

During a virtual meeting on Thursday, the board voted to bring K-5 students back to the building on Sept. 14 under the district's "green" level. Students in grades 6-12 will also return on Sept. 14, but utilizing a hybrid system. At this time, it is unclear when the older students will return full time.

District leaders made clear that this plan is fluid and could always be adjusted as the situation in regard to the pandemic changes within the community.

Changes were made to Sylvania's initial all-hybrid plan after the Lucas County Regional Board of Health voted to recommend schools start virtually and postpone sports until at least Oct. 1.

While the district did pull back on in-person learning, it seems Sylvania leaders don't plan to wait until the suggested date.

OTHER MEETING TOPICS

During the meeting, a presentation was given about the benefits of having air purifiers in schools. Board members are considering buying Austin Air Purifiers to help improve air quality in classrooms. An air-purifier can assist in protecting against COVID-19, as well as other airborne illnesses and viruses. It can also remove volatile organic compounds, harmful, asthma-triggering particles that come from aerosol sprays and disinfectants.

District leaders estimated they would need to purchase 682 units for the whole district, which could cost between $304,000 - $341,000 in total. If approved, the air purifiers would be placed in all classrooms, office spaces and cafeteria areas across all Sylvania schools. In an average classroom, the air purifier would completely change the air twice in an hour.

SPORTS

The topic of sports was already addressed by district leaders on Monday. Board members released the following statement after that meeting:

"Earlier this evening the Sylvania Board of Education discussed the future of fall athletics for our student athletes as we approach the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The purpose of tonight’s communication is to provide our families with clarification regarding the current status of our athletic programs.

Sylvania sports will continue as scheduled. More specifically, students who are participating in no contact sports will continue to practice and participate in athletic competitions. Students who are participating in contact sports will also continue to practice and potentially participate in competitions.

Currently, Sylvania Schools will continue to operate and follow the guidelines set forth by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for fall sports. However, it should be noted that at this juncture, and at the state level, competition for contact sports are still under review and subject to change.

Sylvania Schools is committed to providing our students with a well-rounded education that will prepare them for life beyond high school. We recognize the importance of extracurricular activities along with the role and contribution these activities have in enhancing an exceptional student experience."