St. John's and St. Ursula students who attended large weekend party with no COVID-19 precautions are barred from attending school

Both St. Ursula and St. John's officials sent letters out in reference to a large gathering that took place at a Sylvania home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John’s Jesuit High School is telling parents that their sons are not allowed to attend in-person class for 10 days if they were at a large house party in Sylvania over the weekend.

St. Ursula Academy officials also made it known to parents that girls who attended that party or another one held near the University of Toledo would not be welcome back on campus until Aug. 30. That letter said students from various schools were present at both parties, and social media images and video "clearly indicate that there were no COVID-19 precautions in place with a significant number of teens in an enclosed space."

According to a letter sent out to parents on Sunday, St. John's Jesuit officials received information that a large gathering included students from many schools at a home in Sylvania on Saturday, August 15.

In addition to barring students from in-person instruction, the restriction also applies to St. John's Jesuit athletics and other extracurricular activities.

The school says students could be subject to disciplinary action if they are identified as having gone to the gathering and still attend school.

Athletics Director Bob Ronai sent out a message to parents that said all practices and workouts for Monday are canceled "because of this reckless behavior" and they will continue to be canceled until "all athletes that attended this party report themselves."

"Please note, if such reckless behavior happens again, the fall athletic season will be terminated. We need your help to assure that we can have athletics this fall by making sure your son follows all the protocols we have in place, 24/7. Please remember, we are all in this together, we all have the same goal, we want to play!" his letter said.

St. John’s says that if there is another party/large gathering, they will terminate the fal sports season. This letter was sent out just a little bit ago. They aren’t messing around with this at all. pic.twitter.com/bs22BVzao5 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 17, 2020

The letter from St. Ursula President Mary Werner and Principal Nicole Flores said that students "found to be attending school in person and/or participating in the identified after-school activities and having been present at either gathering will face disciplinary consequences including potential dismissal from St. Ursula Academy."

St. John’s is one of the first schools in the area to welcome students back into the building after the coronavirus pandemic began at the end of last school year.

Both Catholic schools have instituted a strict set of policies to help keep students and staff safe.