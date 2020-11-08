Students, parents protest for in-person learning

About 100 parents, students and coaches showed up to protest for in-person learning and sports to continue.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sports practice in Sylvania Schools can continue, but that's the only call the board made on Monday.

The decision came while around 100 protesters were outside pushing for sports to continue and students to be back in the classroom.

"Sports mean a lot to us; we get to bond and grow as people and compete," freshman football player Kody Galambos said.

"Not having that face time would make this all the more difficult, which is what we're fearful of. So, two days a week was going to be hard enough, but now the threat of 100% virtual is even worse," Sylvania parent Kelly Cody said.

Cody's daughter is beginning middle school and will be working with a new interventionist for her individualized education program.

While the protest was happening, Dan Greenberg, president of the Sylvania Education Association, released a report saying 60-percent of teachers in the district feel comfortable going back to the classrooms, while 40-percent don't.

"Learning at home, there's so many distractions. The kids don't necessarily respect that we have to teach them," protest organizer Danielle Harsh said.

Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley says at this point, students can expect to be at home for their first day of school, but they will still be able to practice, and in some situations compete in sporting events.

"All students will continue to practice for all sports, both contact and non-contact. However, currently we are allowing our competition for non-contact sports to take place," Motley said.