TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case

Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, disappeared Dec. 3, setting off an investigation that led to the discovery of their bodies in a vacant house Dec. 15.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15.

After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a burned, vacant north Toledo house. Authorities have made several arrests in the case.

Here's a look at the timeline of events the case:

DEC 3: 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are seen for the last time.

DEC. 5: A vacant house at 3025 Chase Street catches fire. After searching the first and second floors of the house, firefighters are forced to pull back when a firefighter is injured falling through stairs. The basement of the home was not searched, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said later.

DEC. 6: Wilder's and Pittman's families ask for the public's help as they search for the boys who have been missing for three days.

"Four days it's been four days that's too long. Send my baby home," Kenyotta Reynolds, Pittman's mother, said.

DEC. 13: Police bring Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning. According to court records they were questioned about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.

Police claimed the suspects lied to them about the whereabouts of people who may be involved in the disappearance. All three were charged with obstructing justice.

Wilder's relatives identified the three as relatives of Wilder's girlfriend.

DEC. 15: Information gathered during their investigation leads police to search the remnants of the Chase Street house that burned down Dec. 5. Inside, two bodies are discovered.

Also Dec. 15, police arrest two more people in connection to the case.

Cruz Garcia, 24, is arrested on two counts of kidnapping. Court documents claim Garcia assaulted the teens with a gun, "tied up the juvenile and led the juvenile to waiting vehicle," based on witnesses and physical evidence.

A friend of Garcia's, Diamond Rivera, 29, is charged with obstruction of justice. Rivera was questioned several times in relation to the kidnapping investigation, according to court documents, and gave a false alibi for a suspect. Phone records and other evidence led to the charge.

At a news conference on Dec. 15, Toledo police ask for the public's help and said they believe more people are involved in the teens' disappearance.

"This is an ongoing case," Lt. Dan Gerken said. "We're not even close to being done."

Gerken urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

DEC. 16: After autopsies, authorities confirm that the bodies found in the Chase Street house were those of Pittman and Wilder.

Charges against Garcia are upgraded to include murder.

Also Dec. 16, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong explains at a news conference that Toledo firefighters often must fight fires in vacant buildings from the outside to keep firefighters safe. That is why firefighters were unable to search the entire house as it burned on Dec. 5, preventing them from discovering the boys' bodies, she said.

Also on Dec. 16, families of the boys attended a vigil at the scene of the Chase Street fire to remember Wilder and Pittman.

Wilder's passing leaves a hole in his family that was previously filled by an energetic and happy person, said Wilder's sister, M'Aaliya Nino, said.

"He was a good person," she said. "He was very outgoing. He lights up any room he's ever been in ... He was the glue to my family. We'll miss him."