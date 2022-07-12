Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing

Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, who was last seen on Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week.

Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday.

According to a police report, Wilder's father said his son has "done this before, but not for this long." The teen was last seen wearing gray or white New Balance sneakers and a brown sweatshirt.

He has tattoos on both wrists.

According to a police report, Pittman asked his mother to get him a Lyft from a party at the Maumee Bay Lodge, but has not been heard from since.

The mother of the girl who hosted the party told Pittman's mother she took both boys to the front desk to get a ride.

Pittman may have been seen recently running across Talmadge Road with ripped black pants and black shoes before getting into a black SUV.

Anyone who has information that can assist in locating the boys is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

"Four days it's been four days that's too long. Send my baby home," Kenyotta Reynolds, Pittman's mother, said.

The families don't want to discuss the details of the disappearances. They said their priority is getting the young boys home safely.

"We just want my brother home," M'Aaliya Nino, Wilder's sister, said. "We want to know he is okay, he's alive, he's not scared, hurt, we just want to know he's okay. Just bring him and (Kyshawn) home safe."

As the families searched through neighborhoods and near the docks, they are joined by other family members. As the days pass, they say the search area expands and they hope more join the rescue team.

"Their last known location was (South and Maumee avenues in south Toledo)," Elyssa Keesee, Wilder's aunt, said. "It's just so much land to try to cover so we are just going to try to cover as much land while its daylight."