Toledo police searching for two missing teens

Ke'Marian Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, have not been seen in recent days. Police believe they are together.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday.

Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road.

According to a police report, Ke'Marion's father said his son has "done this before, but not for this long." The teen was last seen wearing gray or white New Balance sneakers and a brown sweatshirt.

He has tattoos on both wrists.

Police believe he is with Kyshawn Pittman, 15, who is also missing. Pittman's mother told police he has been missing since Saturday.

According to a police report, Pittman asked his mother to get him a Lyft from a party at the Maumee Bay lodge, but has not been heard from since.

The mother of the girl who hosted the party told Pittman's mother she took both boys to the front desk to get a ride.

Pittman may have been seen recently running across Talmadge Road with ripped black pants and black shoes before getting into a black SUV.

If you see either of these teenagers, call 911.