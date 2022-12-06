x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

55-year-old man found dead in central Toledo

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Hawthorne Street about 7:45 a.m.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a homicide after a 55-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Hawthorne Street about 7:45 a.m. The victim, Phonesavanh Viengmany, was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO

More Videos

In Other News

Thief steals Christmas items from local professional Santa

Before You Leave, Check This Out