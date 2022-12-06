Bomb squad confiscates hundreds of pounds of fireworks in Oregon

Authorities found commercial-grade fire works while executing a search warrant Monday.

OREGON, Ohio — Authorities have seized several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks from an Oregon home and will destroy them, Toledo Police reported Tuesday.

TPD was called to assist along with the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad as Oregon Police executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.

Officials found the fireworks at the home and seized them. Authorities took the fireworks to the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad bunker for later disposal according to Toledo police.

The case remains under investigation by Oregon Police.

