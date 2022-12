Zion Martinez, 16, was last seen leaving his central Toledo home wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and red tennis shoes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Zion Martinez, 16, was reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said.

Martinez was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and red tennis shoes.

His family told WTOL 11 that they saw him leave their house on Fernwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday via their doorbell camera.