Safety concerns prompt Toledo firefighters to fight many vacant house fires from outside

Toledo firefighters did not find bodies inside a Chase Street home when it burned earlier this month because fire crews routinely fight vacant house fires from outside to keep firefighters safe, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said Friday morning.

Armstrong scheduled a news conference Friday after authorities found two bodies Thursday inside the the vacant house at 3025 Chase St., which caught fire Dec. 5.

Police have been investigating the scene in connection with the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, who were last seen two days before the fire, though the bodies found Thursday have not yet been identified.

"The incident commander has a very difficult job of conducting a risk benefit analysis to decide whether it is appropriate to put firefighters in these dangerous conditions," Armstrong said.

Fire crews initially entered the Chase Street house when it caught fire Dec. 5, but after a firefighter was injured falling through stairs in the house, firefighters pulled back.

Though firefighters were able to search the first and second floors of the home before pulling back, the basement was not safe to access, Armstrong said.

Chief Armstrong also explained to reporters Friday that although it is the job of firefighters to work dangerous situations, their safety is also of high importance.

"That's why we're here, we will do that," Armstrong said. "However, there becomes a tipping point where we don't believe the space is survivable -- where we have collapse hazards, we have injury hazards, hidden fire. At that tipping point, we have to decide to pull the firefighters out because of risk to them and really no benefit on the other side."

The cause of the fire still is under investigation. The investigation into the disappearance of the teens also is ongoing with Toledo Police Department.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.