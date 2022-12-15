Search for missing teens leads to site of vacant north Toledo house fire, authorities investigating

The investigation is tied to two missing teens, TPD said. A vacant house on the lot was torn down after a fire Dec. 5, two days after one of the boys went missing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing Toledo teens has led to the scene of a house fire earlier this month in north Toledo.

Toledo police and FBI investigators are combing through the rubble of a vacant house on Chase Street near New York Avenue that was declared a total loss after a fire the morning of Dec. 5. Authorities are utilizing excavation equipment and rakes during the search.

An investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, led to the Chase Street property, according to Toledo Police Department spokesperson Lt. Paul Davis. Davis did not elaborate on exactly what crews were looking for during the search.

Kyshawn's family said he has been missing since Dec. 3, two days before the house fire. Ke'Marion has been missing since the afternoon of Dec. 5.

A media release sent Thursday, prior to the search, stated that an update would be provided in relation to the case during a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. Davis referred back to this, saying further updates would be provided at that time.

Christopher Wilder, Ke'Marion's father, was at the scene of the search. He told WTOL 11 that he hasn't been given more information either. Regardless of the outcome, Wilder said, he just wants it to be over and have the boys brought home.

This is the second major development this week regarding the teens since their disappearance.

Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Kyshawn and Ke'Marion.

Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought in for questioning regarding the boys. According to court records, Toledo police questioned them about the kidnapping of Kyshawn and Ke'Marion, who are still missing.

According to a police report, Ke'Marion's father said his son has "done this before, but not for this long." The teen was last seen wearing gray or white New Balance sneakers and a brown sweatshirt. He also has tattoos on both wrists.

According to another police report, Kyshawn asked his mother to get him a Lyft from a party at the Maumee Bay Lodge on Dec. 3, but has not been heard from since.

Ke'Marion's sister, Ma'Aliya Nino, said the three people arrested in connection with the disappearances are Ke'Marion's girlfriend's family.

Toledo police and Toledo Fire & Rescue Department officials will be present at Friday's media briefing on the disappearance of the boys. WTOL 11 will bring you the latest updates from the media briefing on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app as soon as we receive them.