Vacant north Toledo house 'total loss' after overnight fire

Toledo Fire & Rescue said crews made a mayday call after a firefighter fell through some steps, but was uninjured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning at the intersection of Chase Street and New York Avenue in north Toledo.

According to the battalion chief present, firefighters went into defensive mode while battling the blaze due to the amount of fire in the structure. They let the fire burn through the roof and began putting water through the roof.

Crews activated a mayday call after one firefighter fell through some stairs in the structure. TFRD said she stood up and was able to walk out of the building on her own. She was checked for injuries at the scene and eventually went right back to work.

The house is considered a total loss and will be torn down. Per TFRD, the house has been vacant for years and investigators are pursuing the cause of the fire.

