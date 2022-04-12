Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit

Brenda Singletary held an 'art burning' on Sunday in downtown Toledo to raise money for Once is Enough, which helps families affected by domestic violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes.

Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.

“It's a non-profit against domestic violence, sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse. We provide monetary donations, household items, food, clothing, to help support these families -weekly, monthly, you name it,” said Princess Buchanon, founder of Once is Enough.

Art burnings are unique in that pieces get no bids in an art auction are immediately thrown into a fire or destroyed in another way. In Saturday’s burning the pieces were immediately ripped up when no one placed a bid.

Singletary says holding art burnings, in addition to raising money, is also a way to get people interested in collecting art.

“Once we feel you collect one piece of artwork, it will be something you will want to continue to do,” said Singletary.

You might think an artist would be reluctant to destroy her own artwork, but Singletary doesn’t see it that way.

“I've been doing this for 40 years, so when I create a piece it is for the community. It is for the world, so I create for it to go out there. Not to hold like little babies but to be nurtured and go out into the world.”

Fourteen pieces of art were sold at the auction raising $1,095 for Once is Enough.

Singletary says she is open to doing more art burnings for other non-profits in the future.