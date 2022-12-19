Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens

Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, were found dead inside of a burned-down home on Dec. 15. Their bodies were confirmed a day later.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.

The document outlines TPD's understanding of Pittman and Wilder's last hours before their disappearance, TPD's reason for searching the home owned by Carrissa Eames and Corbin Gingrich and why they were later charged with obstruction of justice.

According to the search warrant, on the night of Dec. 3, Pittman and Wilder were seen at a party at Maumee Bay Resort. They were asked to leave by the hosts because they had a gun.

Surveillance video at the resort showed the pair getting into a silver SUV in front of the lodge, and were picked up by a juvenile who is known to live at the Maumee Avenue residence. Police say the ride was arranged by one of the teen's girlfriend, who lived at the Maumee Avenue home with her uncle, Gingrich, and Eames.

The warrant also states that police have proof that Wilder and Pittman were present at that residence the same night, due to the teens being seen on a video call. Their location was identified as the home's basement in that video call.

But when Eames and Gingrich were later questioned by police, they claimed the last time they saw the teens was two days earlier on Dec. 1.

This resulted in the pair being charged with obstruction of justice and warranted searching the home.

Items collected as evidence include:

11 rounds of ammunition in the kitchen

Eight bags of suspected marijuana and associated paraphernalia in the kitchen

a DVR in an upstairs hallway

Piece of glass covered in possible blood on the basement floor

All of these items are now additional pieces of evidence in a case that includes felony assault, kidnapping and murder charges.

At a news conference on Dec. 15, Toledo police asked for the public's help and said they believe more people are involved in the teens' disappearance.

"This is an ongoing case," TPD Lt. Dan Gerken said. "We're not even close to being done."

Gerken urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.