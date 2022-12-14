Three charged with obstructing justice after questioning about missing Toledo teens

According to court records, they were questioned about the kidnapping of 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman and 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder. They are still missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16.

Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning regarding two teen boys who went missing last week. According to court records they were questioned about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder, who police say are still missing.

Police claimed the suspects lied to them about the whereabouts of people who may be involved in the kids' disappearance. All three were charged with obstructing justice.

Family members of Wilder said they've been searching for the two boys since Dec. 3. They learned about the suspects being charged in the disappearances on Wednesday and said they are disappointed because they know someone familiar to the boys knows something.

"We've been in alleys, abandoned, neighborhoods knocking on doors, we've looked in different parks, we passed out flyers all over the city," Wilder's aunt, Samantha Nadolny, said.

Wilder's sister, Ma'Aliya Nino, said the three people arrested in connection with the disappearances are Wilder's girlfriend's family.

"It's her grandma, her uncle and her uncle's girlfriend," Nino said.

The suspects' lies were uncovered by phone records and video evidence, according to court documents.

Eaves and Gingrich live together. All three suspects were released on bond.

According to a police report, Wilder's father said his son has "done this before, but not for this long." The teen was last seen wearing gray or white New Balance sneakers and a brown sweatshirt. He also has tattoos on both wrists.

According to another police report, Pittman asked his mother to get him a Lyft from a party at the Maumee Bay Lodge on Dec. 3, but has not been heard from since.

The mother of the girl who hosted the party told Pittman's mother she took both boys to the front desk to get a ride.

Pittman may have been seen last week running across Talmadge Road with ripped black pants and black shoes before getting into a black SUV.

Anyone who has information that can assist in locating the boys is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. If you spot either boy, call 911.