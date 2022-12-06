11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

Walmart's CEO said some stores around the country may close if the number of thefts doesn't decrease.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception.

Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.

Marty Calderon is a frequent shopper at the location. He said he's not surprised to hear people are stealing from the store.

"I think that always happened. It's not just during the holidays season, I think that goes on all year round," he said.

The spokesman did say they don't believe any local Walmart stores will close its doors despite recent comments from CEO Doug McMillon. He told CNBC last week the number of thefts are "higher than what is has historically been" and said closing stores is a possibility.

Calderon says he has shopped at Walmart for 15 years and he is not a fan of stores closing.

"That's not cool, I mean there's nothing they can do about it, but I understand they have to save money," Calderon said. "But we need these stores open also. They have to get security or something."

Until businesses beef up their own security, there is advice shoppers can follow. Toledo police advised all shoppers this time of year to prevent theft from their vehicles:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Park in well-lit areas.

Don't leave valuables in your car.

If you see something suspicious, contact your local police department immediately.

For shoppers like Gloria Meeks, it's important for all of us to shop smarter.

"Not at night not for us ladies; it's too dangerous," she said. "I don't care where you live or what side of town you are on, it's too dangerous to be out at night. Find time during the day to do it. You just can't trust today's society anymore. It's too wicked.

"If they're going to take my gifts, they are going to take them I can't stop them. But shame on them."