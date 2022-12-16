Man charged with kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens; bodies identified

Bodies found at Chase Street were identified as missing teens Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia now include murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man in custody for kidnapping now faces murder charges after bodies found in the rubble of a vacant house fire were identified as two missing Toledo teens Friday afternoon.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office positively identified the bodies found at the site of a Dec. 5 arson on Chase Street as Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, according to Toledo police.

Cruz Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of kidnapping related to the case. Garcia's charges have been upgraded to two counts of murder.

No further updates were provided at this time by Toledo police.