x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Back to Class

Program readies incoming Fighting Irish freshmen for upcoming school year at Central CatholicProgram readies incoming Fighting Irish freshmen for upcoming school year at Central Catholic
 Back to Class

Program readies incoming Fighting Irish freshmen for upcoming school year at Central Catholic

The Freshman Success program at Central Catholic High School helps incoming ninth grade students adjust to a new environment.

Featured

More Back to Class

Local News

VERIFY

Featured Videos