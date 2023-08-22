Back to Class | Maumee City Schools return for new academic year

The school district has a number of new safety and security enhancements in place for the start of the school year.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Students in the Maumee City School District are officially returning 'Back to Class' for the 2023-2024 school year. Some students returned for the new year on August 18 with a staggered start.

All students are scheduled to be in attendance on the Aug. 23. In addition, 37 new staff members will be starting, but they aren't the only thing that’s new this year.

The school district also has a number of new safety and security enhancements in place thanks to $500,000 in grants that was given to the district from the State of Ohio School Safety and Security Grant Program.

"We had already invested money into the safety features of these buidlings, but with the $500,000 we were able to go above and beyond to ensure the security of our buildings," explained Matt Dick, assistant superintendent at Maumee City Schools.

Some of those enhancements are replacing exterior doors, shatterproof film on windows and doors, tight propping sensors on doors, as well as additional two-way radios.

"The best way that we can serve our community and our students is to provide a safe learning environment for both our students and our staff to be able to come in and do what they need to do to have a successful educational career," said Dick.

