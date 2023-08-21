Incoming Defiance College students cap off 'Swarm Week'

The annual event both strengthens the bond between the city and college and also helps students feel like a part of their new community.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — To kick off the school year at Defiance College, new students gave back to their new community Monday.

New students at DC spend the days before classes begin engaged in "Swarm Week." It's an initiative that helps out the students just as much as it helps the city.

The week is capped off with a day of service in the Defiance community, helping out in a variety of ways including picking up litter and helping elementary school teachers prepare their classrooms.

"I think that's the most important pillar that we have, because serving is the highest honor and respect we can do for someone else," DC student senate president Will Garlock said.

The initiative has been held off and on since the 90s, but has been an annual tradition under current Defiance College president Richanne Mankey.

"It's so important that we have good community-college bonds, some would call it 'town-gown' bonds," Mankey said. "And the mayor and I decided early on that we wanted to strengthen those bonds, and this is one of the ways we can do that."

Along with strengthening the bond between the college and city, it also helps establish a connection to the community for the students as well.

"It's where they're going to be home for the next four years," Mankey said. "They're going to shop, parents and loved ones are going to come spend money on hotels, and taking them out to eat."

City officials agree it's an important connection to make.

"It's essential that there's an interaction and a feeling of ownership, that these students on campus realize that they're a part of this city and they own part of this city, and we want them to feel that way," Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said.

Students WTOL 11 spoke with said that the event also acts as a good networking tool for potential internships or post-college careers and is a way to create lasting friendships through their time on campus.

"But also with each other," Mankey said. "So that they have bonds that will take them through their four years at Defiance College."