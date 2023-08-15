Findlay City Schools welcomes new superintendent

Andy Hatton is entering his 27th year in education, and was most recently associate superintendent in Upper Arlington.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Along with the new school year, Findlay City Schools has a new top administrator.

As teachers are preparing their classrooms and lessons, Andy Hatton is getting familiar with Findlay City Schools and the larger Flag City community.

Hatton said he is familiar with northwest Ohio, having graduated high school from Sylvania Northview.

"I'm going into my 27th year in education, and you just have a sense of when it's a special place," he said. "And a place with just really great people who are passionate about the community, and passionate about kids. And there is just nowhere else I'd rather be."

Most recently Hatton was serving as associate superintendent at Upper Arlington. He said he won't be bringing in a new master plan.

He said he really appreciated what Findlay City Schools offered their students.

"Their approach to positive behavior, intervention, and support for all children," Hatton said. "I can tell you that is again one of things that attracted me to this position, the amazing things they have going on both socially, emotionally, and academically for students."

Hatton described himself as a servant leader, here to listen, learn, and engage with the community.

Hatton said this school year is all about continuing the good work FCS has already been doing, but will be looking at the potential of putting a new operating levy on the ballot in 2024.

"We don't have a spending problem, right now we're looking at an income problem in Findlay City Schools," he said. "So, we just want to lock arms with our community and figure out the best way forward."

The first day of classes for Findlay City Schools is Tuesday, Aug. 22.