LIST: When does school start for the 2023-2024 year?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Is your family ready for the start of another new school year? It's time again for new school supplies, new classrooms and everything else that comes with the back to class season
Here's a look at the first day of school list for districts in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan:
Aug. 15
Ottawa Hills
Aug. 16
Bryan City Schools
Montpelier
Swanton (PreK, grades 1-5, 9)
Tecumseh (all students)
Aug. 17
Anthony Wayne (all grades except 10-12)
Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 1; all other grades)
Pike-Delta-York Local Schools (all grades)
Swanton (grades 6-8 and 10-12)
Tiffin City Schools (students A-L)
Washington Local (grades K-12 last names A-K)
Aug. 18
Anthony Wayne (grades 10-12)
Maumee City Schools (grades 4-9 last names A-K; grades 10-12 for those new to the district)
Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 2)
Tiffin City Schools (students M-Z)
Washington Local (grades K-12 last names L-Z)
Aug. 21
Maumee (grades 4-8 last names L-Z; 10-12 A-Z, no 9th grade)
Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 3)
Otsego (all students)
Rossford (grades 1-6 and 9)
Sylvania (grades 6 and 9)
Toledo Public Schools (grades 1-9)
Wauseon
Aug. 22
Bowling Green (grades 1-9)
Findlay (all students)
Genoa (all students)
Rossford (grades 7-8 and 10-12)
Sylvania (grades 7-8 and 10-12)
Toledo Public Schools (grade 10)
Maumee (grades 4-12 all students; Union Preschool first day)
Oregon City Schools (grades K-12)
Aug. 23
Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools (grades 1-12; Kindergarten to be notified by mail)
Bowling Green (grades 10-12)
Defiance City Schools
Eastwood (all students)
Elmwood Schools
Evergreen Local Schools
Liberty Center (all students)
Maumee (all students)
North Baltimore
Springfield Local Schools (grades 6 and 9)
Sylvania (grades 1-5)
Toledo Public Schools (grades 11 and 12)
Aug. 24
Patrick Henry (even grades)
Rossford (PreK and Kindergarten)
Springfield Local Schools (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)
Aug. 25
Patrick Henry (odd grades)
Aug. 28
Adrian Public Schools
Blissfield Community Schools
Bowling Green (PreK and Kindergarten)
Fostoria (all grades)
Sylvania (all kindergarten)
Aug. 29
Fremont (grades K-6 and 9)
Sandusky (staggered starts)
Springfield Local Schools (Kindergarten boys only, all students grades 1-5)
Aug. 30
Fremont (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)
Springfield Local Schools (Kindergarten girls only)
Aug. 31
Fremont (PreK)
Sept. 5
Bedford (all students)
Sept. 6
Monroe (all students)
More on WTOL: