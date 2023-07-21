Back-to-school is just around the corner: Here's how you can save money

The National Retail Federation estimates parents will spend the average of around $630 per child when it comes to buying school supplies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer may feel like it just started, but many school districts have already sent out their school supply list to students.

It's important to catch the early sales to save some extra cash, especially if you have multiple children.

A shopping tip for parents to save money on school supplies is to plan for the back-to-school shopping wave. Develop a strategy to either purchase or begin to purchase school supplies gradually over the course of a few months. That way, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars all in one trip.

The National Retail Federation estimates parents will spend the average of around $630 per child when it comes to buying school supplies, so we wanted to help save you a few extra dollars.

WTOL 11 crews visited local stores to see who has the best deals on school supplies around town.

Mejier on W. Central Avenue and Target located on Monroe Street had a wide selection of school supplies.

Prices for folders range between 15 cents to a dollar.

School supply prices 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Notebook paper was about 50 cent to 99 cents.

Crayons at Target were found for only 25 cents.

If you prefer to wait to buy school supplies, the tax free weekend in Ohio will begin August 4 - 6. You can buy all the supplies you need that weekend without spending extra on tax.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.