Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy expands foreign language opportunities

OREGON, Ohio — Students at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy are back in the classroom. School officials, including their new principal Melisa Viers, are excited to welcome students back.

Viers said one big thing families will notice this year are more opportunities in the foreign language department.

"Our kids will have a little bit of an edge when it comes to learning to speak a foreign language, which is so important to our global community," said Viers.

While the school offers Spanish for students starting in kindergarten, school officials say they have expanded their program to allow for family members of high school students to also take classes online. Students and family members can take one of 25 foreign languages through a subscription series online.

School administrators say speaking a foreign language is something that can set graduates up for success in college or entering the work force.

"We offer everything from Mandarin to Russian to Portuguese, all kinds of different foreign languages," said Viers.