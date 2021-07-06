Promenade Park ready to 'Shine' as Collective Soul kicks off ProMedica Summer Concert Series

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo is ready to "Shine" tonight as Atlanta rock band Collective Soul takes the stage as the first act in this summer's ProMedica Summer Concert Series at Promenade Park.
The band that helped define alternative rock in the 1990s is known for such hits as "Shine," "December," "Where the River Flows" and "The World I Know." Collective Soul released its tenth studio album, Blood, on June 21, 2019. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums Chart.
Collective Soul promises an invigorating live set with a mix of their classic hits and is also eager to share their new music as well.
TICKETS AND CASHLESS CONCERT INFO
Gates open tonight at 5 p.m. for the concert. This is a cashless event, meaning all transactions will happen on credit or debit cards. If you have cash, reverse ATMs are on hand to turn your cash into a card to use, fee-free.
Day-of-show general admission tickets are $25 and day-of-show VIP tickets are $55. Tickets can be purchased at this link.
PARKING INFO
Several parking options are available despite construction on Summit Street.
All streets will be open to traffic with no total closures. Summit will be a single lane from Monroe Street to Jackson Street on inside and median lanes.
Jefferson Avenue will be open to traffic. Monroe from Summit to Superior Street will have an outbound curb lane closure.
Parking options include:
- Depot Garage, 202 N. Summit St.
- Summit Street Garage, 215 N. Summit St.
- Edison Garage, 333 N. Summit St.
- Port Lawrence Garage, 227 N. St. Clair St.
- Superior Garage, 325 N. St. Clair St.
- SeaGate Garage, new entrance off Monroe
WHAT IF IT RAINS?
All shows are rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges unless a show is canceled.
WHAT CAN I BRING TO PROMENADE PARK?
You are welcome to bring in a reasonably sized chair to use during the event. No tables or coolers are permitted. No outside food or beverages are allowed.
WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED?
- Weapons of any kind
- No blankets
- Food or beverage
- Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers
- Video cameras, audio recorders or other similar electronic devices
- Cameras (not including cell phones)
- iPads
- Laser pens, pointers or other laser products
- Air horns or noisemakers
- Coolers
- Fireworks
- Glow Sticks
- Beach balls
- Aerosol spray cans
- Tools (box cutters, Leatherman or any multi-tool, screwdrivers, etc)
- Pets (except service animals)
- No umbrellas or parasols are permitted due to blocking other people's views.
- No chairs allowed in VIP PIT area (chairs will be provided for you, unless the artist designated area standing room only).
- Plastic tarps, tents or stakes.
- Skateboards.
- Solicitations, handbills, posters or unauthorized sales.
- Any other item deemed unacceptable by management
FULL PROMEDICA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP
- July 9 - Collective Soul
- July 16 - Kool and The Gang
- July 23 - 38 Special
- July 30 - Warrant, Winger
- Aug 6 - Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina
- Aug 13 - Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One, CNC Music Factory
- Aug 26 - Third Eye Blind
- Aug. 27 - Old Crow Medicine Show, with Mollie Tuttle and Oliver Hazard
- Sept. 3 - Gwen Stefani
- Sept. 4 - Chris Young
The Stefani and Young concerts were previously announced as part of the Solheim Cup opening ceremony festivities.
General ticket information can be found here.
The popular concerts were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The series underscores a revival of sorts for the city as events are coming back, businesses are opening and folks are shedding their masks once and for all.
"We have been working hard to bring music back to the riverfront," ProMedica vice president of marketing and communications Kathleen Merrill said during the announcement of the concerts in the spring.