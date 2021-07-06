Promenade Park ready to 'Shine' as Collective Soul kicks off ProMedica Summer Concert Series

The band known for 'Shine,' 'The World I Know,' and 'Where the River Flows' takes the stage

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo is ready to "Shine" tonight as Atlanta rock band Collective Soul takes the stage as the first act in this summer's ProMedica Summer Concert Series at Promenade Park.

The band that helped define alternative rock in the 1990s is known for such hits as "Shine," "December," "Where the River Flows" and "The World I Know." Collective Soul released its tenth studio album, Blood, on June 21, 2019. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums Chart.

Collective Soul promises an invigorating live set with a mix of their classic hits and is also eager to share their new music as well.

TICKETS AND CASHLESS CONCERT INFO

Gates open tonight at 5 p.m. for the concert. This is a cashless event, meaning all transactions will happen on credit or debit cards. If you have cash, reverse ATMs are on hand to turn your cash into a card to use, fee-free.

Day-of-show general admission tickets are $25 and day-of-show VIP tickets are $55. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

"The World I Know" live at the Paste Studios in New York. What are your favorite performances of this song?



Video Courtesy of @PasteMagazine.#TBT #CollectiveSoul pic.twitter.com/gXUEu96Xye — Collective Soul (@CollectiveSoul) July 8, 2021

PARKING INFO

Several parking options are available despite construction on Summit Street.

All streets will be open to traffic with no total closures. Summit will be a single lane from Monroe Street to Jackson Street on inside and median lanes.

Jefferson Avenue will be open to traffic. Monroe from Summit to Superior Street will have an outbound curb lane closure.

Parking options include:

Depot Garage, 202 N. Summit St.

Summit Street Garage, 215 N. Summit St.

Edison Garage, 333 N. Summit St.

Port Lawrence Garage, 227 N. St. Clair St.

Superior Garage, 325 N. St. Clair St.

SeaGate Garage, new entrance off Monroe

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

All shows are rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges unless a show is canceled.

WHAT CAN I BRING TO PROMENADE PARK?

You are welcome to bring in a reasonably sized chair to use during the event. No tables or coolers are permitted. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED?

Weapons of any kind

No blankets

Food or beverage

Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers

Video cameras, audio recorders or other similar electronic devices

Cameras (not including cell phones)

iPads

Laser pens, pointers or other laser products

Air horns or noisemakers

Coolers

Fireworks

Glow Sticks

Beach balls

Aerosol spray cans

Tools (box cutters, Leatherman or any multi-tool, screwdrivers, etc)

Pets (except service animals)

No umbrellas or parasols are permitted due to blocking other people's views.

No chairs allowed in VIP PIT area (chairs will be provided for you, unless the artist designated area standing room only).

Plastic tarps, tents or stakes.

Skateboards.

Solicitations, handbills, posters or unauthorized sales.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by management

FULL PROMEDICA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP

General ticket information can be found here.

The popular concerts were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series underscores a revival of sorts for the city as events are coming back, businesses are opening and folks are shedding their masks once and for all.