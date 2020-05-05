TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Summer Concert Series has been canceled for 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would have marked the fourth season of the June through September series held in downtown Toledo's Promenade Park.

“We’re really disappointed about canceling the ProMedica Summer Concert Series, as we expected it to be our best one yet,” ProMedica director of public relations Tausha Moore said. “However, our main priority is the health and well-being of our community, and the latest information indicates that we’ll need to continue social distancing into the summer months to help minimize the impact of COVID-19.”

In 2019, ProMedica hosted 12 concerts encompassing 13 music genres. Almost 90,000 guests attended from 39 different states. Five hundred and sixty-five community members volunteered and 32 companies sponsored the series. Fifteen non-profit organizations benefited by receiving a portion of beverage sales.

Planning for the 2020 ProMedica Summer Concert Series was well underway before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. ProMedica representatives would like to recognize the generous sponsors that had already pledged their support prior to the cancelation: Coors Light, City of Toledo, Fifth Third Bank, Great Lakes Sound, Hylant, iHeartRadio, Laibe Electric/Technology, Owens Corning, Paramount and Stevens Disposal.

“We understand how disappointing this announcement may be to the tens of thousands of supporters who look forward to the concert series every year,” Moore said. “But, because the concerts attract such large crowds, we believe canceling the series is the socially responsible decision. We’re hoping to bring the concerts back next summer.”

