Food trucks for lunch today? Lunch at Levis returns to downtown Toledo

Other events at Levis Square this year include activities related to Jeep Fest and the Solheim Cup.

Daytime concert series Lunch at Levis is returning today for its 16th season in downtown Toledo.

The 13-week series runs Thursdays through Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Live entertainment, food vendors and other activities will be available.

Lunch at Levis is held in the newly renovated Levis Square Park at the corner of North St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue.

“Lunch At Levis is a neighborhood block party," said Cindy Kerr, ConnecToledo vice president. "Everyone enjoys seeing friends, being outside in a beautiful setting, and celebrating returning to downtown after a year of remote working."