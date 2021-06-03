City of Toledo will not have Fourth of July fireworks due to supply chain issues

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will not have a Fourth of July fireworks display for the second year in a row.
A city spokesman confirmed to WTOL Thursday the event has been canceled this year due to supply chain shortages. Last year's spectacle was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We are not having fireworks this year," city spokesman Ignazio Messina said in a statement. "We do not believe any city is having large-scale fireworks this year because COVID has interrupted the supply chain making it impossible for a large display to take place. We wanted to do it but suppliers said it couldn't be done."
