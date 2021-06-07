x
Third Eye Blind, Lauren Alaina, 38 Special among headliners in ProMedica Summer Concert Series lineup

The concerts are back in Promenade Park after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Credit: WTOL
The ProMedica Summer Concert Series takes place at Promenade Park.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced the return of its Summer Concert Series Monday with a star-studded lineup of concerts the public can enjoy from June to September!

The full lineup:

July 9 - Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, Tonic

July 16 - Kool and The Gang

July 23 - 38 Special

July 30 - Warrant, Winger

Aug 6 - Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina

Aug 13 - Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One, CNC Music Factory

Aug 26 - Third Eye Blind

Aug. 27 - Old Crow Medicine Show

Sept. 3 - Gwen Stefani

Sept. 4 - Chris Young

The Stefani and Young concerts were previously announced as part of the Solheim Cup opening ceremony festivities.

Ticket information can be found here.

The popular concerts were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, ProMedica hosted 12 concerts encompassing 13 music genres. Almost 90,000 guests attended from 39 different states. Five hundred and sixty-five community members volunteered and 32 companies sponsored the series. Fifteen non-profit organizations benefited by receiving a portion of beverage sales.

The concerts have featured all-star performers in the past, such as Diana Ross and Gladys Knight.

