Third Eye Blind, Lauren Alaina, 38 Special among headliners in ProMedica Summer Concert Series lineup

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced the return of its Summer Concert Series Monday with a star-studded lineup of concerts the public can enjoy from June to September!
The full lineup:
July 9 - Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, Tonic
July 16 - Kool and The Gang
July 23 - 38 Special
July 30 - Warrant, Winger
Aug 6 - Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina
Aug 13 - Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One, CNC Music Factory
Aug 26 - Third Eye Blind
Aug. 27 - Old Crow Medicine Show
Sept. 3 - Gwen Stefani
Sept. 4 - Chris Young
The Stefani and Young concerts were previously announced as part of the Solheim Cup opening ceremony festivities.
Ticket information can be found here.
The popular concerts were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, ProMedica hosted 12 concerts encompassing 13 music genres. Almost 90,000 guests attended from 39 different states. Five hundred and sixty-five community members volunteered and 32 companies sponsored the series. Fifteen non-profit organizations benefited by receiving a portion of beverage sales.
The concerts have featured all-star performers in the past, such as Diana Ross and Gladys Knight.