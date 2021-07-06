Parking and transportation info released for ProMedica Summer Concert Series

There are several options for despite the ongoing Summit Street construction project.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Summer Concert Series starts Friday at Promenade Park and several parking options are available despite construction on Summit Street.

All streets will be open to traffic with no total closures. Summit will be a single lane from Monroe Street to Jackson Street on inside and median lanes.

Jefferson Avenue will be open to traffic. Monroe from Summit to Superior Street will have an outbound curb lane closure.

Parking options include:

Depot Garage, 202 N. Summit St.

Summit Street Garage, 215 N. Summit St.

Edison Garage, 333 N. Summit St.

Port Lawrence Garage, 227 N. St. Clair St.

Superior Garage, 325 N. St. Clair St.

SeaGate Garage, new entrance off Monroe

Full concert lineup:

July 9 - Collective Soul, Tonic

July 16 - Kool and The Gang

July 23 - 38 Special

July 30 - Warrant, Winger

Aug 6 - Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina

Aug 13 - Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One, CNC Music Factory

Aug 26 - Third Eye Blind

Aug. 27 - Old Crow Medicine Show

Sept. 3 - Gwen Stefani

Sept. 4 - Chris Young