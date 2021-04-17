Solheim Cup opening ceremonies Fan Fest on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

ProMedica presents event and schedule for this all-day event in the heart of Downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — This summer is looking to be "on par " with all the events and excitement coming to town including the Solheim Cup.

Toledo is ecstatic to host the world’s most prestigious women’s golf team event, The Solheim Cup, where the top 12 US players take on the top 12 European players in a match-play competition.

To kick off the celebration, ProMedica is proud to present the Opening Ceremonies Fan Fest on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Gwen Stefani will close out the opening ceremonies with what is sure to be a concert to remember.

The schedule for this all-day event in the heart of Downtown Toledo will be:

2 p.m.: Gates open with local bands and activities in the general admission stages

5 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies will be livestreamed throughout the event footprint

6 p.m.: More local bands and activities in the general admission stages

8:30 p.m.: Main stage, Gwen Stefani performs and the show will be livestreamed throughout the event footprint

10 p.m.: – Fireworks display