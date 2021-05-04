Grammy award-winner Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup kickoff event concert on Sept. 3

ProMedica announces country singer Chris Young is the second concert as part of the Solheim celebration. Tickets go on sale Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica has announced two nights of concerts that it is hosting in celebration of the 2021 Solheim Cup.

In a recorded announcement, Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica, announced details of the 2021 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Celebration.

Gwen Stefani will headline the concert following the 2021 Solheim Opening Ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the ProMedica concert stage at Promenade Park. She is a three-time GRAMMY® Award winner and has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for an iconic rock band and multi-platinum solo artist. She also has four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award and a Brit Award, in addition to being a regular judge on NBC’s The Voice.

Chris Young will perform on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, the second night of the 2021 Solheim Celebration. He is a multi-platinum country singer and songwriter. In 2006, he was declared the Season 4 winner of the television program Nashville Star, a singing competition that aired on the USA Network. He recently surpassed the four billion streams mark for his catalog worldwide, which includes 11 No. 1 singles. His most recent hit is “Famous Friends.”

This year’s events will be entirely cashless. The tickets will be digital and only credit/debit cards will be accepted at all food, beverage and retail locations.

The Solheim Cup is the world’s most prestigious women’s professional golf team event, featuring the best U.S. players from the LPGA Tour and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour. The 2021 competition will take place at Inverness Club in Toledo, with an expected attendance of more than 150,000 spectators.

ProMedica said it will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 within the community and communicate with state and local health officials to determine if each concert can proceed as planned.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and www.promenadeconcerts.com. Parking passes will be available at checkout.