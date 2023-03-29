Winning Powerball numbers for the $132 million jackpot on March 29, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $147 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, April 1.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $132 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$300 prize: 8 winners

8 winners $100 prize: 10 winners

10 winners $21 prize: 324 winners

324 winners $12 prize: 3,674 winners

3,674 winners $7 prize: 581 winners

581 winners $4 prize: 6,530 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are 4, 9, 24, 46, 66 with Powerball 7. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $147 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, April 1 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $79.5 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

