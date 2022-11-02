$1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket hits in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 5, 9, 15, 16, 17 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 3x.

TUSCARAWAS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story about the Powerball jackpot topping $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Nov. 2.

Although nobody hit the $87 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, one winner is waking up $1 million richer in Ohio.

That's because Ohio Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Love Gas Car Wash in Tuscarawas. It was an auto-pick winning ticket. That means the $1 million winner only missed the jackpot by failing to match the Mega Ball.

But that's not all... The Ohio Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes as listed below…

$1 million prize: 1 winner

1 winner $10,000 prize: 1 winner

1 winner $1,500 prize: 9 winners

9 winners $600 prize: 12 winners

12 winners $500 prize: 16 winners

16 winners $200 prize: 54 winners

54 winners $30 prize: 835 winners

835 winners $12 prize: 1,900 winners

1,900 winners $10 prize: 1,644 winners

1,644 winners $6 prize: 4,362 winners

4,362 winners $4 prize: 4,453 winners

4,453 winners $2 prize: 10,227 winners

So what were the lucky numbers?

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 5, 9, 15, 16, 17 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 3x.

Winning tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Florida, Georgia, New York and Virginia, while one lucky ticket in Texas hit $3 million for using the Megaplier option.

The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to an estimated $119 million, which features a cash option worth $59.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. The Powerball, meanwhile, now has a jackpot higher than $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

Mega Millions lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket are listed at one in 12,607,306.

Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Nov. 1, 2022.