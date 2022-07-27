Mega Millions winners in Ohio: See where winning tickets worth $3 million and $1 million were sold

There were two big winning tickets sold in Ohio for the July 26 drawing. The winning numbers are 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 with Mega Ball 15.

BEREA, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!

Although nobody hit the $830 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, two people are waking up as new millionaires after buying winning tickets in Ohio – one of those being worth $3 million.

Here’s where lottery officials say the winning tickets were sold:

$3 million winning ticket: Sold at a Bell Store in Saint Clairsville (Belmont County near Wheeling, West Virginia). Winning ticket matched five numbers with 3x Megaplier. Only missed the jackpot by failing to match the Mega Ball.

$1 million winning tickets were also sold in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

Even if you aren't one of the $1 million winners, you should still check your tickets because lottery officials outline these additional winning tickets were sold in Ohio:

$30,000 winners: Two in Ohio (matching four of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball with Megaplier)

There are also thousands of others in Ohio who also won smaller prizes ranging from $30 to $2.

Again, since nobody matched all five numbers with the Mega Ball, the new Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.025 billion – and is likely to grow again before the next drawing at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Mega Millions lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket are listed at one in 12,607,306.