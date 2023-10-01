Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio hits $2 million: See which store sold the lucky ticket

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 3, 10, 24, 46, 63 with Powerball 4.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $52 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Monday, March 13, 2023, one lucky ticket sold in Ohio just hit a $2 million prize.

The Ohio Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Harover's East End Carry Out in Manchester, which is in southern Ohio. The winning ticket only missed the jackpot by failing to match the Powerball.

Even if you didn't win one of the top prizes, you still need to check your tickets because thousands of others in Ohio have won smaller amounts from the Monday night drawing. Those winners are listed below...

$200 prize: 12 winners

12 winners $100 prize: 15 winners

15 winners $14 prize: 232 winners

232 winners $8 prize: 2,484 winners

2,484 winners $7 prize: 440 winners

440 winners $4 prize: 4,366 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 3, 10, 24, 46, 63 with Powerball 4. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $63 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, March 15 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $33.2 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.