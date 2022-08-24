Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold

The winning numbers for the August 23 drawing are: 3, 5, 47, 48, 67 with Mega Ball 7.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!

Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio.

Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak in Findlay, which is just about a two-hour drive west from Akron.

Here are the lucky numbers from Tuesday’s drawing: 3, 5, 47, 48, 67 with Mega Ball 7. The Findlay winner matched five numbers, only missing the jackpot by failing to match the Mega Ball.

Even if you aren’t the big $1 million winner, it’s still worth checking your tickets because Mega Millions lottery officials say there were multiple other prizes won throughout Ohio. These include:

$1,000: Two winners

Five winners $400: Seven winners

There are also thousands of others who won smaller amounts ranging from $2 to $20.

The estimated jackpot now stands at $135 million for the next drawing at 11 p.m. Friday night. The cash option with that prize is listed at $75.8 million.

There were two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio last month when the Mega Millions jackpot had climbed to $830 million – including one that was worth a whopping $3 million. You can see where those lucky tickets were sold HERE.

Mega Millions lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket are listed at one in 12,607,306.

