Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold

FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!
Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio.
Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak in Findlay, which is just about a two-hour drive west from Akron.
Here are the lucky numbers from Tuesday’s drawing: 3, 5, 47, 48, 67 with Mega Ball 7. The Findlay winner matched five numbers, only missing the jackpot by failing to match the Mega Ball.
Even if you aren’t the big $1 million winner, it’s still worth checking your tickets because Mega Millions lottery officials say there were multiple other prizes won throughout Ohio. These include:
- $1,000: Two winners
- $500: Five winners
- $400: Seven winners
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
There are also thousands of others who won smaller amounts ranging from $2 to $20.
The estimated jackpot now stands at $135 million for the next drawing at 11 p.m. Friday night. The cash option with that prize is listed at $75.8 million.
There were two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio last month when the Mega Millions jackpot had climbed to $830 million – including one that was worth a whopping $3 million. You can see where those lucky tickets were sold HERE.
Mega Millions lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket are listed at one in 12,607,306.
MORE HEADLINES:
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Aug. 23, 2022.