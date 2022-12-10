$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing.
A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart in Milford, Ohio. The winning ticket hit 5/5 correct numbers, just missing the Powerball.
Many other Ohioans also took home prizes, which are listed below:
- $1 million prize: 1 winner
- $100,000 prize: 1 winner
- $200 prize: 12 winners
- $100 prize: 19 winners
- $14 prize: 329 winners
- $8 prize: 4,006 winners
- $7 prize: 644 winners
- $4 prize: 8,088 winners
The lucky numbers in the Saturday night drawing are 9, 23, 47, 49, 68 with Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.
The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $124 million for the next Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:59 p.m. That prize carries a cash option of $66.9 million.
Last month, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Here in Northeast Ohio, one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Lakewood hit $1 million.
Watch the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing from last month in the player below:
But that's not all...
One ticket in Ohio recently struck big money by hitting the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million (see where that ticket was sold).
Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
- Nov. 25 drawing in Rolling Cash 5: Jackpot worth $711,000 hit in Northeast Ohio -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 8 drawing in Powerball: One lucky ticket hit a $1 million prize -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 5 drawing in Classic Lotto: One lucky ticket hit the $39.3 million jackpot -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 2 drawing in Mega Millions: A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio -- see where the lucky ticket was purchased
- Nov. 1 drawing in Powerball: Two $1 million winning tickets in Ohio -- see where the winning tickets were sold.
- Oct. 15 drawing in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Lyndhurst -- see where the winning ticket was purchased.
- Sept. 10 drawing in Powerball: $2 million winning ticket sold in Columbus -- see where the winning ticket was purchased.
- Sept. 10 drawing in Lucky For Life game: $500,000 winning ticket sold in Rootstown -- see where the winning ticket was purchased.
- Sept. 8 drawing in Lucky For Life game: $500,000 winning ticket sold in Elyria -- see where the winning ticket was purchased.
- Aug. 23 drawing in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Findlay – see where the winning ticket was purchased.
- July 26 drawing in Mega Millions: $3 million winning ticket sold in Saint Clairsville; $1 million winning ticket sold in Berea – see where the winning tickets were purchased.
Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video at the top of the story previously aired on 3News on Nov. 8, 2022.