$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing.

A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart in Milford, Ohio. The winning ticket hit 5/5 correct numbers, just missing the Powerball.

Many other Ohioans also took home prizes, which are listed below:

$1 million prize: 1 winner

$100,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 12 winners

$100 prize: 19 winners

$14 prize: 329 winners

$8 prize: 4,006 winners

$7 prize: 644 winners

$4 prize: 8,088 winners

The lucky numbers in the Saturday night drawing are 9, 23, 47, 49, 68 with Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.

The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $124 million for the next Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:59 p.m. That prize carries a cash option of $66.9 million.

But that's not all...

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.