SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania City Council sought to educate neighbors about the pros and cons of signing onto the Toledo regional water agreement Monday night.

A handful of residents had their chance to voice concerns or approval at the city council meeting as to whether they want to buy Toledo's water for the next 40 years.

It is a huge decision that so far hasn't had much opposition.

"Right now I am recommending that the Toledo water contract be approved," Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough said.

After years of what Stough called bad-faith negotiations, he's now backing a regional water plan.

"They don't like everything in the contract. We don't like everything in the contract. But as a whole, I think it's the best direction for the region to take," he said.

It's an opinion that's based on plenty of research.

Sylvania leaders toured the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant just two weeks ago to see upgrades to the facility.

Sylvania leaders are also considering four other water options - building their own plant, purchasing water from the city of Detroit, city of Monroe or the Michindoh Aquifer.

Sylvania resident Dan Kujawa says the regional agreement is what sounds best.

"It would provide stable rates over a long term and like everybody else, my rates have been going up. It'd be nice to not have to deal with that for years to come," Kujawa said.

If Sylvania and each other municipality sign on to the agreement, every one-thousand cubic feet - or roughly 7,500 gallons of water - will cost roughly $43 next year.

That would increase to $44.39 by 2027.

But if one or more municipalities don't sign on, those rates become unclear.

"To be able to budget your money over the long period, to plan for the future," Kujawa said.

While money matters, Stough wants to drive one point home. When asked if rates were the most important factor, he said, "No. Water safety is the most important. No doubt about it."

There was no official vote on any of the options Monday. It was simply another step in getting all the information out there to make an educated decision.

The deadline to sign on to the agreement is Oct. 18. However, the mayor said the council plans to vote on the measure next Monday.

