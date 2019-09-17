MONROE, Mich. — Monroe County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve moving forward with the regional water agreement on Tuesday, something that has been in the works since the failure of the Toledo Area Water Authority.

Monroe is the first municipality outside of Toledo to vote to join the agreement. Seven others are still waiting to vote on the issue.

Monroe will now be paying a retail rate from the city of Toledo. That rate is to be determined once it's clear how many jurisdictions will be involved.

Perrysburg is set to discuss the agreement Tuesday night, but no vote is expected.

Sylvania officials will be getting a tour of the Toledo water facility on Thursday.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you the latest.

RELATED: Toledo City Council approves regional water agreement

RELATED: Public airs concerns, questions about water agreement