TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council unanimously voted to approve moving forward with the regional water agreement on Tuesday, something the city has been looking at for decades.

This means Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz can move forward in working with the eight other municipalities involved in the agreement.

The vote does not set water rates and doesn’t cover rebate programs that would be made available; that’s a discussion that will begin after Tuesday's meeting.

This passage will also allow the uniformed monthly billing conversations to move forward, which is something the city wants to start in January of 2020.

Now the next big question is: When will the other eight municipalities, including Perrysburg, Maumee and Sylvania, set a date to have this same vote? They will not have as much to discuss once they’ve made a decision since they will just be paying a retail rate to Toledo for access to the water.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you updates.

