MAUMEE, Ohio — St. Luke's Hospital hired a strategic firm to help assess the hospital's future as it considers implementing strategic and operational changes.

Over three years ago, St. Luke's started operating as an independent hospital after it cut ties with ProMedica.

St. Luke's Hospital President and CEO Dan Wakeman released a statement Monday regarding the decision:

In light of the striking changes in health care – both locally and nationally – St. Luke's continues to assess and implement strategic and operational changes necessary to best secure the future of the hospital’s ability to meet the needs of our community by providing high quality, comprehensive services.

St. Luke’s has retained a national health care strategic advisory firm to work with our board, medical staff and leadership team to evaluate our strategic and financial position and identify specific opportunities to best position St. Luke’s to continue the important role it plays in delivering critical and important health services to the community, providing an attractive environment for our physicians to practice and being an employer of choice for our staff.

The board and hospital management are committed to our mission to serve the community. We are focused on increasing our value and relevance.

