MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Council unanimously approved joining the Toledo regional water agreement.

The biggest issue the city had with the agreement was the veto power Toledo had. Maumee Mayor Richard Carr said once it was made clear the veto power couldn't be used to allow Toledo to have lower rates than contracted communities, it reassured leaders on signing the 40-year contract.

Carr said it's been four years of looking into the agreement and after exploring options with Perrysburg and Bowling Green, he is thrilled to have this behind the town.

“It’s been a tiring effort but we wanted to make sure joining the regional water agreement was best for Maumee, the lowest rated and had the highest protection for Maumee residents,” the mayor said.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Fulton Co. pushes back decision on regional water agreement

Council considering $48 million loan for water treatment improvements

Sylvania council tours water facility ahead of vote

Monroe commissioners vote to approve regional water agreement